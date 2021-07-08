Ultra-modded raytraced Skyrim teases Elder Scrolls 6 next-gen visuals

Skyrim Special Edition looks ultra-realistic with a ton of mods at 4K resolution on an RTX 3090 with Marty McFly's ray tracing. With the right mods, Skyrim can look like a modern next-gen game. It also helps if you have a beastly PC.

Modder Hodilton has cranked Skyrim Special Edition up to the max with a ton of mods to flex NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 at 4K, and the results are absolutely incredible. Using a RT mod alongside Reshade, Skyrim gets reborn into an insanely detailed RPG that could easily be re-released on today's platforms, and might give us an idea of what The Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Bethesda's next-gen Creation Engine 2.

It's worth noting this isn't actual native RT support. Hodilton uses Marty McFly's raytracing mod (created by Pascal Gilcher) which only uses screen-space raytracing/ambient occlusion, not the actual second-gen RT cores found in the RTX 3090.

Remember that Microsoft is currently experimenting with DirectML machine learning algorithms to help upscale resolution similar to DLSS and Fidelity FX Super Resolution.

Check below for a list of mods used for this video, but for the RT you'll need to subscribe to Marty McFly's patreon.

Full Mod list

FNENB - https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/43998

TKV6 ENB - https://www.reddit.com/r/skyrimmods/comments/i2sfu9/tkv6_enb_download/

Folkvangr - Grass and Landscape Overhaul - https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/44899

Origins Of Forest - 3D Forest Grass https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/45719

QW's Grass Patch - https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/48689

The Jedi Trees - (Google)

Wavy Waters - Water Parallax for ENB https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/25880

Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Patch https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/266

Noble Skyrim Mod HD-2K https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/21423

JK's Skyrim https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/6289

Static Mesh Improvement Mod - SMIM https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/659

Majestic Mountains https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/11052Solitude Expansion

Skyrim particle patch for ENB http://enbseries.enbdev.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=1499

Enhanced Lights and FX https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/2424

RUGNAROK - Special Edition - 2K https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/5436

SkySight Skins https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/6580

Enhanced Blood Textures https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/2357

A Quality World Map https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/5804

aMidianBorn Book of Silence - Armors https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/mods/24909

aMidianBorn Book of Silence - Creatures https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/mods/24909

SSELODGen https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/66421

SKSE https://skse.silverlock.org/

Hi Poly Male Body https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/12330

No Spinning Death Animation https://www.nexusmods.com/skyrimspecialedition/mods/1432

