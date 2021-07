The first series in the Bison Media Zone's offseason coverage focuses on five breakthrough players for the 2021 season. The linebacker position at NDSU has a steep learning curve. Very rarely do you see a freshman make an impact for the Bison at that position. The names Grant Olson, Travis Beck, Carlton Littlejohn and Jabril Cox come to mind who were either true or redshirt freshmen that played a lot at that spot.