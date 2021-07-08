Search Party Adds Jeff Goldblum as Dory's [Spoiler] in Season 5
The ubiquitous Jeff Goldblum has joined the Search Party over at HBO Max. The streaming service announced Thursday that the Oscar and Emmy Award nominee will recur in Season 5 of the dark comedy as Tunnel Quinn, “a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory on the other side of her near death experience.” Along the way, “Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.”tvline.com
