Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Justin Kurzel and Caleb Landry Jones Tell a Tale of Violence In Trailer for Cannes Title Nitram

By Leonard Pearce
thefilmstage.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Kurzel doesn’t make it easy. Notwithstanding the oddity that is his Assassin’s Creed movie, the Australian auteur has distinct eyes for horrors—so we see in his true-crime project Snowtown, blistering Kelly Gang, or the bloodiest Macbeth adaptation ever put to screen. Understand some premature queasiness, then, about Nitram, his picture concerning the 1996 mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, that prompted lasting changes in Australia’s gun laws. Add in the oft-unsettling screen presence that is Caleb Landry Jones—back from a trip making surprisingly excellent music—and, well…

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Landry Jones
Person
Essie Davis
Person
Judy Davis
Person
Anthony Lapaglia
Person
Justin Kurzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Val' trailer: Val Kilmer tells his story in Amazon documentary

July 6 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Val. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring actor Val Kilmer, 61. The preview shows Kilmer reflect on his "magical life" and career. The film features Kilmer's home movies from throughout the decades, including footage from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Compartment No. 6 is Richly Realized, Ultimately Uninvolving Finnish Drama

There are few things more aggravating than critics lazily comparing an emerging filmmaker to one of the best-known directors from their country, a shorthand to mask ignorance of cinema from a specific region. For Juho Kuosmanen that means facing various comparisons to Aki Kaurismäki, the best-known Finnish director on the world stage. When announcing that his sophomore feature Compartment No. 6 would be making its bow in the Cannes competition, the festival’s President Thierry Fremaux even reached for the same point of reference.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The French Dispatch is a Pleasurable Giddy Rush of Wes Anderson Delights

Scope around certain movie sites or Film Twitter and you may find reference to a slated upcoming DC comics adaptation title Justice League Dark—Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have been attached, so it’s probably not too embarrassing. The French Dispatch, in a similar naming fashion, could really be title Wes Anderson Dark, or even Wes Anderson After Dark. The film is primarily presented in black-and-white academy ratio; in the occasional color sequences its palette is still a grim, swirling miasma of moonlit tones. And the themes and subject matter couldn’t be accused of indulging anyone’s inner child, wonderful as the likes of Rushmore and Fantastic Mr. Fox remain. Isle of Dogs, flawed and sometimes misguided as it was, provided hints Anderson was growing tired of his patented, semi-cutesy aesthetic fussiness. The French Dispatch pleases as a larger fulfillment of this promise.
MoviesScreendaily

Valdimar Jóhannsson on the inspiration behind Cannes title ‘Lamb’

Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson brings his debut feature Lamb to Cannes Un Certain Regard. The story follows an Icelandic couple living on a remote farm who adopt a mysterious newborn and raise it as their own. New Europe handles sales and hosts market screenings on Friday and Saturday, and the...
MoviesScreendaily

’Feathers’: first trailer for Cannes Critics’ Week title (exclusive)

Screen can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Omar El Zohairy’s Feathers, which plays in the Critics’ Week sidebar at this year’s Cannes Film Festival (July 6-17). Feathers follows an Egyptian wife and mother whose life is reinvented when a magician accidentally turns her authoritarian husband into a chicken. The...
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Film Festival Winners Announced; Caleb Landry Jones Takes Best Actor – Live

Refresh for latest…: The 74th Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close this evening with winners of the main prizes to be announced shortly from the Grand Théâtre Lumière inside the Palais. The return of Cannes this year, after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, has been an interesting affair, replete with Covid testing, reduced crowds — despite a bevy of vacationing tourists — and above all a fresh official competition selection.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Nitram’ Review: Caleb Landry Jones Plays With Fire in Tense, Towering Portrait of a Mass Killer

Justin Kurzel’s exceptionally disturbing, horribly plausible “Nitram” opens with an excerpt from a 1979 Australian news report on firework accidents. A boy of about 12 is being interviewed from his Hobart hospital bed, and when the posh, compassionate voice of the presenter asks if the injuries he sustained will discourage him from playing with fireworks in future, he smiles a strange, sly smile, and says no. Years later, he is a young man (electrically played by Caleb Landry Jones) in the backyard of his parents’ house, setting off firecrackers while neighbors howl at him from their balconies. The intense discomfort of this nitroglycerine meditation on what makes a mass murderer is exactly that of watching a lit firework burn down in your hand toward its gunpowder base, unable to let go of it, transfixed by its snapping sparks.
WorldCine Vue

Cannes 2021: Nitram review

Justin Kurzel first made his name with his breakout film Snowtown, a true crime murder story that shone an unflattering light on small town Australia. Following some missteps, Nitram is a solid return to form as well as a return to similar territory. It is based on the Port Arthur massacre, the 1996 mass killing that cost the lives of 35 people.
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero' is a Gripping, Complex Tale

Often the most engaging, thought-provoking stories in cinema are those with complex characters and moral provocations. They don't offer black and white interpretations, they make us question whether our prejudice is tainting our opinion on what's happening, and allow us to learn even more about the incessant complexity of humanity. Acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has returned to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with his latest film, a drama called A Hero (originally Ghahreman in Persian) set in modern day Shiraz. This is his best film since A Separation, a return to form for Asghar Farhadi telling incredibly taut, thrilling stories about morality tales and characters trying their best in a world that won't let them succeed. I loved it and was caught up in it and was so shaken by the film that it messed up my emotions for the rest of the day.
MoviesDeadline

How Justin Kurzel Shaped ‘Nitram’ Into An Award-Winning Festival Hit – Cannes Studio

Caleb Landry Jones won Cannes’ Best Actor prize last night for his turn in Justin Kurzel’s Nitram. The film charts the events leading up to the Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania in 1996, in which a lone gunman, Martin Bryant, took the lives of 35 people and left 23 others injured. It was the worst mass shooting in Australian history, and resulted in an almost immediate firearms ban and amnesty that largely prevented single-shooter mass murder events in the years following.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Trailer for Dash Shaw’s Sundance Animation Cryptozoo Takes a Wild Trip

In the sea (one might say glut) of contemporary animation—a form that, by its very nature, is most often supported by the ever-watchful eye of major studios—breaths of fresh air are desperately needed. Directed by Dash Shaw, with animation direction from Jane Samborski, the sui generis Cryptozoo truly galvanized us at Sundance, our critic calling it “one of the most gorgeous works of American animation in ages.”
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: The Restless, Nitram, Casablanca Beats, France

With 24 features, the 2021 Cannes competition is the largest since 1995 (recent years have hovered around 20), and Palme d'Or aspirants kept premiering right until the end. None of the last four films to debut strikes me as a serious contender for the top prize, to be announced Saturday night Cannes time, but you never know.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Mama Weed Review: Isabelle Huppert Breaks Bad in Contrived French Caper

There’s something off about Mama Weed. On a more superfluous level, there’s the translation from La daronne—the original French title and the street name its protagonist comes to earn, itself an informal term for “mother”—to the title and nickname used in its United States release. Textually, problems emerge from the myriad supporting characters, virtually all of whom play like narrative props. The script seems uninterested in its conflict; the filmmaking lacks the style to glue its pieces together. That shines a light on, and strands, our title character.
MoviesMUBI

Cannes Dispatch: Justin Kurzel’s “Nitram,” Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero”

Don’t let the now infamous mishap cloud Saturday night’s historic achievement: with the Palme d’Or handed out to Titane, Julia Ducournau is only the second female director to win Cannes’s top prize in the festival’s history, twenty-eight years after Jane Campion did so with The Piano. It’s a towering achievement, whose surprise was spoiled thirty minutes earlier than planned by Jury President Spike Lee, who began the awards ceremony by reading out the big winner, effectively putting the whole Moonlight vs La La Land Oscar debacle to shame. It was an astonishing finale worthy of this very unusual year, and as I type these last words—no longer in a press lounge besieged by paparazzi and fellow journalists, but from the comforts of home—I’m still genuinely baffled by it all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy