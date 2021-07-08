Justin Kurzel and Caleb Landry Jones Tell a Tale of Violence In Trailer for Cannes Title Nitram
Justin Kurzel doesn’t make it easy. Notwithstanding the oddity that is his Assassin’s Creed movie, the Australian auteur has distinct eyes for horrors—so we see in his true-crime project Snowtown, blistering Kelly Gang, or the bloodiest Macbeth adaptation ever put to screen. Understand some premature queasiness, then, about Nitram, his picture concerning the 1996 mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, that prompted lasting changes in Australia’s gun laws. Add in the oft-unsettling screen presence that is Caleb Landry Jones—back from a trip making surprisingly excellent music—and, well…thefilmstage.com
