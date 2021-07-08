That had to be it

Roger Federer never slips. However, you remember — and it feels like it’s assuredly past tense now — Federer’s greatness; it was always based on his movement. He always looked like he had enough time to blueprint several options for his next shot before choosing one, usually the perfect one. He just had more time than anyone else. Even when he was stressed, he didn’t look stressed. It was still part of the plan. He simply glided across the court like some schmaltzy tale about love at first sight when they walked into the room, and was always perfectly grounded and stable to unleash whatever piece of genius came next. There always felt like a flash of a pause, the ball just stopping for a half-second in air, like it was just as excited to see what Federer would do next.