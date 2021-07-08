Black Widow hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access earlier this month, and there are many things that make the Marvel Cinematic Universe film unique. In fact, it's one of the rare movies in the franchise that features an opening credits sequence. After a flashback to 1995 shows young Natasha Romanoff with her "family" in Ohio, the Russian spies escape the United States and end up in Cuba where Nat and her little "sister" are taken by Dreykov to continue their Red Room training. That's when Malia J's haunting cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" plays and we see a montage of young Nat and more girls training to become Widows. This week, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, answered some fan questions on Twitter during a Black Widow watch party and explained why the movie has an opening title sequence.