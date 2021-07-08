Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Slow music in tunnels can keep drivers focused and safe

By Frontiers
Newswise
 15 days ago

Newswise — Driving through a tunnel is a challenging and risky task. Drivers need to lower their speed and adapt to poor light, while the enclosed space may make them anxious. Preventing accidents is a public health challenge that uses insights from engineering, psychology, physiology, and neuroscience. Here, in a virtual reality (VR) study in Frontiers in Psychology, scientists from China, Canada, and the USA show that playback of slow music inside tunnels can reduce tension and fatigue in drivers, making them less prone to speeding and overtaking. These results imply that well-chosen background music can help improve road safety.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Fuzhou University#Vr#Croatian#Eeg#Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Music
Country
China
Related
Michigan Stateabc10up.com

Operation: Safe Driver Week

Michigan roads and streets might feel a little safer this week. This week, motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be conducting commercial vehicle inspections as part of Operation: Safe Driver Week. There will be increased traffic safety enforcement to deter unsafe driving behaviors...
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT launches campaign to keep motorcyclists safe and drivers alert

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation launched a new campaign aimed at reminding drivers to look out for motorcycles on the roads. After seeing a new record in motorcycle deaths in 2020, CDOT says this year's deaths are down 18 percent. To date, there have been 59 motorcycle fatalities in 2021. According to The post CDOT launches campaign to keep motorcyclists safe and drivers alert appeared first on KRDO.
TrafficWFMJ.com

ODOT reminds drivers to 'move over, slow down'

For those who work on the side of busy highways, all it takes is a second for distracted driver to hit someone who was just trying to make a living by keeping our roads smooth and safe. ODOT wants to remind drivers that the "Move Over, Slow Down Law" is...
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

Bird launches Safe Start to keep riders safe after-hours

Bird has launched Safe Start, a new in-app safety feature designed to discourage people from riding micro-electric vehicles under the influence. A 2019 study in Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open found that out of 103 patients treated at three trauma centers for e-scooter-related injuries, 79% were tested for alcohol and 48% of that group was found to have a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

How Labs Keep Us Safe – And Where Things Can Go Wrong

I am an infectious disease and public health physician, scientist, retired soldier, and author. Dr. Mark Kortepeter, an infectious disease and biodefense expert, discusses the potential for human error in containment laboratories and the steps they take to reduce exposure and the possibility of “leaks.”. There was a new wrinkle...
CarsTrendHunter.com

Tunnel-Focused Firefighting Vehicles

The conceptual 'Tunnel Keeper' firefighting vehicle is a transportation solution that will provide operators with a way to deal with emergencies that take place in spaces where traditional alternatives can't go. The vehicle is designed for special operations in enclosed tunnel structure environments where smoke from fires is difficult to dissipate and would work with existing infrastructure components therein. The vehicle would thus offer protection for operators as they attempt to tame the flames, attend to victims and more.
San Marcos, CAthestarnews.com

Keeping the vulnerable safe in summer

The world is opening back up. There’s a sense of relief in the air, but also anxiety. If you’re caring for an aging spouse, family member, friend or neighbor while also transitioning back to the office or your normal activities, you may be nervous about leaving them at home alone more often. If you’re an older adult living alone, your grown children may even have some of these concerns about you!
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Digging deeper: New evidence the Gateway tunnel plan is costly and slow, and there’s a better way

The staff of the New York-New Jersey Gateway Development Commission tried to show last week the need to spend $33.27 billion on Amtrak’s boondoggle by arguing that train delays under the Hudson can only be remedied by digging a new tunnel for $9.8 billion before fixing the old one for $1.8 billion. There were 12,653 minutes of delay in 2020, according to the Northeast Corridor Commission. But ...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Chinese prosecutor and ex-NYPD detective are among nine people charged with acting as spies to 'stalk and harass' US residents in a bid to pressure them to return home to China

A Chinese female prosecutor and a former New York City Police Department detective are among nine people charged with stalking and harassing US residents in a bid to pressure them to return home to China. The nine people were named in a superseding federal indictment filed in Brooklyn on Thursday...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy