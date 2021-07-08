Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Jane by Charlotte’ Film Review: An Intriguing Portrait of Jane Birkin, by Her Daughter

By Jason Solomons
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Such is their fame and their familiarity that only first name terms are needed. For those less Francophile, we are talking, of course, about Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg – the subject and the director of a documentary film by a daughter about her mother, which premiered on Thursday night at the Cannes Film Festival.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Person
Brigitte Bardot
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Lars Von Trier
Person
Jane Birkin
Person
Serge Gainsbourg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#French#Parisian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the second part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage embedded below is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference ...
CelebritiesVogue

Jane Birkin Attends Cannes In The Most Jane Birkin Way

Jane Birkin has long been known for her inimitable, easy-breezy style. Je ne sais quoi is practically synonymous with the actress, although she is technically English. At the Cannes Film Festival yesterday, we saw a prime example of her iconic look. Birkin attended the film call for Jane par Charlotte, a documentary about Birkin’s life that was directed by her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Restless’ Film Review: Potent Belgian Drama Explores Family Torn Apart by Bipolarity

After appearances at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section (for “Our Children” in 2012) and the Directors Fortnight sidebar (for “After Love” in 2016), Belgian director Joachim Lafosse has landed in Cannes’ most prestigious section, the Main Competition. In fact, he’s at the tail end of that section: His film “The Restless,” which screened for the press on Thursday, will be the last of 24 competition titles to screen for Spike Lee’s jury and the Cannes audience on Friday, the day before the festival will conclude with its awards ceremony.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Lingui, The Sacred Bonds’ Acquired by MUBI Out of Cannes

MUBI, the art house streamer and theatrical distributor, has acquired the North American rights to “Lingui, The Sacred Bonds” out of the Cannes Film Festival. “Lingui” is an abortion drama from the country of Chad and is directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, and the film premiered last week in the main competition for the festival as it competes for the Palme D’Or.
MoviesBeaumont Enterprise

PHOTOS: Some standout moments from the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returned this month, rolling out the red carpet and restoring glamour to the French Riviera with a collection of provocative films and a parade of stars. Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Cannes Report Day 8: Oliver Stone Says Hollywood Won’t Back JFK Doc, ‘French Dispatch’ Wows

Check out TheWrap’s digital Cannes magazine issue here. You can find all of TheWrap’s Cannes coverage here. Oliver Stone headed to the Cannes Film Festival this week 30 years after the release of his dramatic saga “JFK,” this time with a documentary about the John F. Kennedy assassination murder that aims to get more answers about the 1963 event. But Stone, who was last in the official selection at Cannes with his 2010 sequel “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” returned to the festival in a combative mood.
MoviesMiami Herald

Watch the 7 best films of pioneering director Todd Haynes

If you don't like a Todd Haynes movie when it's released, wait a few years. Haynes, whose most acclaimed movie is six-time Oscar nominee "Carol," is the filmmaker whose work also includes the Mark Ruffalo courtroom drama "Dark Waters," and the Kate Winslet miniseries "Mildred Pierce." Haynes is attracted to female characters and to the stories of outsiders, which may have something to do with being gay, growing up with questions about his identity and where he fit in.
MoviesDeadline

‘Deception’ Director Arnaud Desplechin On Adapting Philip Roth – Cannes Studio

Veteran French director Arnaud Desplechin returned this year to the Cannes Film Festival with Deception (Tromperie), an adaptation of one of Philip Roth’s most openly personal novels. It details a string of affairs conducted by Jewish-American writer “Philip,” here played by French actor Denis Podalydes. Both stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio to discuss the film which ran in the Cannes Premiere section.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Set for Venice Film Festival Jury

Multiple Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao, whose “Nomadland” launched from the Venice Film Festival last year, is set to return to Venice as a member of the upcoming fest’s main jury which will comprise four women and three men. As previously announced, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, another recent multiple Oscars winner, will preside over the Venice jury of the event’s upcoming edition. They will be serving jury duty on the Lido alongside French actor Virginie Efira, who most recently starred in Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta”; the U.K.’s Cynthia Erivo, who plays Aretha Franklin in the third season of National Geographic’s “Genius” series;...
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How Charlotte Gainsbourg is breaking all the fashion rules at 50

Is there anybody who embodies French chic quite as effortlessly as Charlotte Gainsbourg?. I know, there’s Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tatou, Isabelle Huppert, all wonderful ambassadors for Gallic style - but there’s something about Charlotte that is so cool, so effortless, so French. Of course, as the daughter of Serge Gainsbourg...
MoviesScreendaily

Chloé Zhao, Cynthia Erivo, Alexander Nanau join Venice competition jury

Chloé Zhao, the Golden Lion and Oscar-winning director of Nomadland, will serve on the international competition jury of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (Sept 1-11), which is comprised of four women and three men. The other jurors are UK actress Cynthia Erivo, an Oscar-nominee for Harriet; Benedetta star Virginie...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Keira Knightley to Lead Animated Voice Cast for WWII Drama ‘Charlotte’

Keira Knightley has joined the voice cast of “Charlotte,” an animated drama film that will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Knightley joins a cast that includes Brenda Blethyn, Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, Sophie Okonedo, Mark Strong and the late Helen McCrory. Marion...
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Awards, Vortex, Train Again

Cannes, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2021, Gaspar Noe, Peter Tscherkassky, Train Again, Vortex. I typically aim to use this last post as my awards clean-up, wherein I tackle the prize-winning films I didn’t address in my previous dispatches. This year will have to be different, since Spike Lee’s jury trophied many of the films I already found generative enough to have given them space here. Not atypically, though, the panel failed to hand any accolades to the two films that in my opinion were the most laudable among the competition slate—namely, Bruno Dumont’s rapturously off-kilter France, which could have justifiably taken any prize on the menu except Best Actor (although Macron’s unknowing cameo would’ve been an inspired choice—either that or a tech prize for whoever did the green-screening). In particular, Léa Seydoux’s performance as France de Meurs, an ambitious news anchor in the midst of a spiritual crisis, is frankly incredible, as vivid a screen presence as any I’ve seen in years. Likewise, Sean Baker’s manic and intoxicating Red Rocket could have won anything, especially for the unexpectedly great work done by Simon Rex and Suzanna Son, the latter of whom seems destined for bigger things. This isn’t at all meant to shade the year’s big winner, Titane’s Julia Ducournau; her historic Palme is well-deserved and arguably the most responsible choice the jury could have made.
CelebritiesVogue

Behold: Tiny Tim(othée) Chalamet’s Childhood Bedroom

Timothée Chalamet is one of approximately two stars whose brand of cool transcends social media (the other being Kate Moss), so when the Dune star does decide to share a rare Instagram post, hardened journalists everywhere are left to dissect it with an obsessiveness worthy of a DCI (then consider switching professions, for obvious reasons). Exhibit A: this blurry shot of the contents of Chalamet’s fridge during lockdown. Exhibit B: his latest throwback picture of what I can only assume is a sleepover in his childhood bedroom, which is decidedly, wonderfully normal, down to the Beanie Baby bear in the corner.
Beauty & Fashiontownandcountrymag.com

Julia Roberts's Teenage Daughter Wore Chunky Mary Janes for Her Red-Carpet Debut

Julia Roberts's 16-year-old daughter, Hazel Moder, has apparently inherited more than a glittery Hollywood pedigree: She's also picked up a few notes from her mom's style. The teen made her red-carpet debut on July 10 during the Cannes Film Festival in France, appearing alongside her father, cinematographer Danny Moder, who was there to support his new film, Flag Day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy