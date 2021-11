Tavern Garden Market, featuring the best of home-grown, handmade and local food, flowers and distinctive gifts, has been a win-win for the town and the Historical Society. “The feedback from the community and our vendors has been tremendous, far exceeding our expectations when we launched in May,” says Cai Pandolfino, Historical Society Director of Communications, Strategy and Business Development. “Our final Market for the season this Wednesday, Nov. 3rd is an ideal time for picking up colorful fall vegetables and flowers that are nourishing for heart, soul and home, as well as distinctive accessories for getting a jump on holiday shopping.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO