Highly Anticipated Adams Morgan Movie Nights Return With “Made in DC” Movies
The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to announce the return of the FREE community event, Adams Morgan Movie Nights!. Every Monday evening from July 12 to August 9, grab a blanket, a friend and a meal from a neighborhood restaurant to watch films under the night sky. Movies are shown about 30 minutes after sunset at the Marie Reed Recreation Center’s soccer field at 18th and California Streets, NW.www.popville.com
