Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Highly Anticipated Adams Morgan Movie Nights Return With “Made in DC” Movies

By PoP Sponsor
popville.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to announce the return of the FREE community event, Adams Morgan Movie Nights!. Every Monday evening from July 12 to August 9, grab a blanket, a friend and a meal from a neighborhood restaurant to watch films under the night sky. Movies are shown about 30 minutes after sunset at the Marie Reed Recreation Center’s soccer field at 18th and California Streets, NW.

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Restaurants#Inclement Weather#Michelin#Smash Records#Admodc Org Movies#Instagram#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Weather
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy