For flower lovers, nothing brightens up a home more than receiving a beautiful flower arrangement or getting to keep a fancy bridesmaid bouquet. On the flip side, nothing is sadder than finally having to throw out your dead, withered flowers once their time comes to pass. The reality, of course, is that cut flowers don’t always live for very long. This is especially true for things like wedding blooms, which are primed to be at their peak on the day of the nuptials.