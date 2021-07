By now, we are all too familiar with the fatal devastation COVID-19 has wrought on this country, with hundreds of thousands dead. We view those who recovered from the virus as lucky, and most are. However, what we are learning and seeing now is that those patients' stories don't end when their obvious symptoms go away, or they walk out of the hospital on their own. Instead, many "recovered" COVID patients who have gotten back to their normal lives are finding themselves plagued by something unexpected: chronic pain.