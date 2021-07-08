Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Is COVID coming home? England at risk from Euro 2020 euphoria

By Alistair Smout
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x79Mk_0ar7lvGe00

LONDON (Reuters) - “Football’s coming home,” is the chant of England soccer fans at this year’s Euro 2020 tournament, but with it may come COVID-19.

England face Italy on Sunday in the final at London’s Wembley Stadium, which has already hosted two semi-finals over two days this week with crowds of around 60,000 people.

And while Wednesday’s semi-final victory over Denmark was greeted with jubilation, England is facing a new wave of COVID-19 cases, fuelled by a combination of a highly contagious variant and its emergence from a third lockdown.

Italy has also seen coronavirus cases picking up, and epidemiologists in both countries warn that Euro 2020 might fuel its spread among younger, mainly male, adults.

“It’s that demographic, those football-loving, male, predominantly, individuals of a particular age group that we’re now seeing a surge in,” Denis Kinane, an immunologist and co-founder of testing company Cignpost Diagnostics told Reuters.

“So, just as we unlock socially ... we’re actually going to have a spike,” Kinane said, adding that the virus could spread to family members.

Imperial College has found a quadrupling of COVID-19 in England in the last month, with women 30% less likely to test positive due to differences in social mixing which could, at least in part, be driven by Euro 2020.

“The most plausible explanation is that men are having more frequent close contacts,” Steven Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics at the London university, told Reuters.

Germany has queried Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA’s move to allow bigger crowds in stadiums as the tournament has gone on, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged the importance of looking beyond stadiums to pubs and bars where people gather for matches.

London’s Wembley matches are “pilot events” which allow for larger crowds where fans must test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Doctors battling record numbers of COVID-19 deaths in St. Petersburg were worried when soccer fans gathered for the quarter-final between Spain and Switzerland.

‘SCARY’ CELEBRATIONS

Although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed the full reopening of England’s economy until July 19, a week after the final, people can still gather in bars and pubs.

Before the semi-final, Johnson urged fans to support England “enthusiastically, but in a responsible way.”

For a nation swept up in footballing fervour after 55 years since England’s last major final and 16 months of restrictions, politicians are loathe to dampen the celebrations.

Jubilant fans were pictured packing bars, streets and even clambering on top of a London bus in the aftermath of England’s extra-time 2-1 victory over Denmark, with fan-zones highlighted by some as a particular risk for transmission.

“I think the stadiums are being correctly managed ... (but) the fact that we’ve got the whole nation now celebrating - and rightly so - it’s scary,” said Keith Still, visiting professor of Crowd Science at Suffolk University, told Reuters.

In Italy, Carlo Signorelli, professor of Hygiene and Public Health at San Raffaele University in Milan, said masks could stop the spread of droplets among singing or chanting fans.

“We’ve had them for a long time, so putting them on for one more evening won’t be the end of the world,” he told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Iain Axon in London and Emilio Parodi in Milan; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper in London; Editing by Josephine Mason and Alexander Smith

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#England#Uk#Covid#Cignpost Diagnostics#Imperial College#British#Hygiene And Public Health#San Raffaele University#La Repubblica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Stones urges England to make Euro ‘dream’ come true

London (AFP) – England defender John Stones has challenged his team to make their Euro 2020 “dream” come true when they face Italy in Sunday’s final. Gareth Southgate’s side have reached the country’s first European Championship showpiece after 55 years without a major final appearance. England will win just the...
Sportsgoal.com

How to watch Italy vs England in the Euro 2020 Final from India?

The Three Lions are through to their first major final since 1966... England will be hoping to bring football 'home' when they take on Italy at Wembley in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. Having edged past Denmark 2-1 after extra-time in the semis, Gareth Southgate’s team are now against an opponent...
SportsBBC

Euro 2020: England left singing the same old song as Italy spoil 'coming home' party

Italy's celebrating supporters packed one end of a mostly deserted Wembley and turned England's anthem back on them as they sang Football's Coming Home. The irony would not have been lost on England's players, fans or manager Gareth Southgate as this was the joyous scene they had in mind at the start of a frantic, tension-packed night in an edgy Wembley atmosphere.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Football's coming home! Sunderland families fly the flag for England ahead of Euro 2020 final

After an incredible tournament so far, England will face Italy in tonight’s 8pm kick-off in a bid to bring the trophy home. The pre-match nerves may be kicking in early for many of us, but that hasn’t stopped families across Wearside and beyond donning their shirts, grabbing their flags and painting their faces in red and white to cheer the lads on through this final step. Here are some of your pre-match pictures, as shared on our Facebook page. Don’t forget to visit our page throughout Sunday to share your latest snaps ahead of kick-off!
Premier LeagueBBC

Euro 2020: England badge removed from Angel of the North

The Angel of the North was briefly seen to be backing England's football team - before police intervened. The Three Lions' emblem was attached to the 60ft (20m) Sir Antony Gormley sculpture in Gateshead during the early hours of Saturday. However, no sooner was it up, three officers arrived and...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

From ‘hated one’ to Euro star, Sterling is England’s inspiration

London (AFP) – Raheem Sterling will complete a remarkable journey from vilified scapegoat to England legend if the forward inspires his side to victory in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. Sterling has been England’s most influential player during their historic run to a first major final in 55 years.
SportsTelegraph

England's Euros success risks baby bust

The Euro 2020 tournament is expected to compound a Covid baby bust in Britain next year as fans are distracted from England's successful campaign, a study suggests. The research paper, More Goals, Fewer Babies?, contradicts popular assumptions that euphoria at national sporting victories triggers a wave of “football babies” nine months later.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

It's not coming home, but England have cause for optimism

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - It didn’t come home, nothing’s coming home. Instead, a battle-hardened Italian team extinguished England’s delirious Euro 2020 dreams, ending their Wembley party in the cruellest fashion with a penalty shootout defeat in the final on Sunday. As the Italian players sang and danced, kissed and...
UEFAphillysportsnetwork.com

Euro 2020 Final; is it coming to Rome or is Football Coming Home?

Italy and England are the two teams who have made it out of the 24 nations competing for the championship of Europe. Euro 2020 has been an amazing tournament with boat-loads of goals, and drama. Now it all comes down to Italy and England; the two giant nations of UEFA will duke it out for glory. However, one question still remains, who should you root for in the Euro 2020 Final?
UEFAlineups.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Euro 2020 Final: England vs. Italy Preview ($1,000 Risk-Free Bet)

The UEFA Euro 2020 Final kicks off on Sunday, July 11 at 3:00 PM EST as Italy faces England in a mouthwatering contest. Italy has won one UEFA European Championship in the past, and England has never made it to the final. Italy’s last time in the championship was in 2012, as they lost 4-0 to Spain. England had not made it to the final four of this tournament since 1996, when they were the host and lost the third-place match to Germany.
UEFAkentlive.news

Google Doodle comes home with Euro 2020 design for Sunday

Google has unveiled a new Doodle for Sunday - the graphic that adorns the home page of the mighty search engine - celebrating England facing Italy in the Euro 2020 final. The Goodle Foodle features the flags of both nations over a football pitch. A Google spokesman said: "Today’s Doodle...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

‘Bring it home’: England boss Southgate eyes historic Euro glory

London (AFP) – Gareth Southgate has urged England to finish their historic Euro 2020 campaign in a blaze of glory as they bid to win the tournament for the first time in Sunday’s final against Italy. England have made it to their first major final since winning the 1966 World...

Comments / 0

Community Policy