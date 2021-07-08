Xbox Space Jam: A New Legacy Controllers Are On Sale Now
Xbox recently revealed a trio of new Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th. The three new controllers feature designs and color schemes that are essentially lifted right out of the film to represent the Tune Squad, the Goon Squad, and the "Server-verse" or Warner 3000 that seemingly makes the movie's plot function. Each controller is available starting today, July 8th for $69.99. The standard lineup is available to order here on Amazon now. The limited edition Serververse Treasure Truck design is available to order here on Amazon as well.comicbook.com
