Xbox Space Jam: A New Legacy Controllers Are On Sale Now

Valve announced the new Steam Deck gaming PC on Thursday, a handheld, portable option for making the most of your Steam library. Talks of such a device have been circulating for a while now, but instead of teasing the product and setting up for a big reveal, Valve simply dropped all the info at once about the PC’s specs, its pricing, and when people will be able to get their hands on one. The reveal has left Steam users hopeful for the success of the Steam Deck, but naturally, they’ve got some questions, too, about some parts of the design and its functionality.