2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Cavaliers 'Definitely Looking into' Trade for No. 1 Pick

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly "definitely looking into" a trade with the Detroit Pistons to acquire the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Thursday the Cavs would select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham if they do pull off a blockbuster deal with Detroit.

