Germany to declare Spain as COVID-19 risk area - report

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to declare all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, the Funke group of newspapers reported on Thursday, citing government officials, meaning tourists and returning Germans would need to present a negative test to avoid going into quarantine.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Spain has more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant tears through unvaccinated younger adults. Germany has previously designated only a few regions in Spain as risk areas.

The national infection rate in Spain as measured over the past 14 days soared to 252 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday from 117.2 a week ago, ministry data showed, putting the country back above the 250-case extreme risk threshold.

Among 20 to 29-year-olds that figure climbed to 814 cases per 100,000, jumping by nearly 100 since Tuesday.

Germany on Thursday reported 970 new infections and 31 deaths. The 7-day incidence per 100,000 people stood at 5.2.

Funke said Germany also plans to designate Cyprus as a high incidence area, which means that incoming travellers must quarantine, which can be shortened if they test negative five days after entry.

