Black Adam: The Rock Reveals Muscular Visual Effects Look During Final Week of Shooting

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is currently in his last week of filming Black Adam, which will mark the star's first entry into the DCEU. During the movie's production, Johnson has been sharing a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content ranging from photos featuring the movie's epic sets to updates on his rigorous workout routine. In a new Instagram post, Johnson shared a closer look at some of the muscular visual effects that are being used on his already-ripped body.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy