Black Adam: The Rock Reveals Muscular Visual Effects Look During Final Week of Shooting

Is there anything better than the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson? Honestly? I can’t think of anything that makes my day brighter than the news that one of those two A-list actors has publicly commented about the other. So, when Vin Diesel, in the promotion of the recently-released “F9,” talked about how he was the primary reason that Johnson turned in good performances in the ‘Fast’ franchise (thanks to “tough love”), it was only a matter of time before The Rock had his rebuttal. And folks, it was worth the wait.