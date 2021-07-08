Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Spider-Man In What If? - Is Marvel Going To Retell This Classic Comic?

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe journey of Peter Parker within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen him dealing with being dropped into the world of the Avengers, looking up to Tony Stark as a mentor while also battling against the likes of the Vulture and Mysterio, but it seems as if the upcoming Disney+ series, What If?, is looking to throw a giant curveball at the wall-crawler that might be pulling from a classic comic. With the latest poster for the series revealing a friendly neighborhood Spidey donning a cape, this new appearance might be pulling from an older issue of the comic series.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comic#Avengers#Hell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ has a glorious deleted scene that Marvel needs to release

The big Loki finale is nearly here. Episode 6 will provide the answers that we seek from this amazing Marvel TV show. And it will supposedly leave fans happy and excited, according to an actress playing one of Loki’s great characters. Ending aside, Marvel needs to release a deleted scene from the first episode of Loki that features Thor. From the sounds of it, it could rival the incredible Zemo dance routine from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As always, several spoilers will follow below. Today’s Top Deal DJI Mavic Mini drone just got a massive discount that cuts it to...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Who are the Dark Avengers in Marvel Comics?

Since their earliest days, Marvel's Avengers have been billed as 'Earth's Mightiest Heroes.' But for almost as long, they've faced down equally powerful groups of villains, from the Masters of Evil to the Lethal Legion, and more. But what happens when the Avengers and their enemies are one and the same?
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ finale explains why Sony can’t release a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

Marvel shocked fans with the Loki finale earlier this week, and we’re still trying to make sense of what just happened. It’s a good kind of shock, as Loki delivered a great story. We got to re-experience the journey from bad-Loki to good-Loki all while learning the secrets of the multiverse. That might be the biggest thing coming out of Loki, and episode 6 gave us the final missing pieces of the puzzle. As we expected, Loki sets the stage for the multiverse movies to follow, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And...
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel might soon confirm the biggest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler

Marvel’s first MCU film of the year hits theaters and Disney+ on Friday. But there’s another Phase 4 movie we’re all dying to see. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres a week before Christmas. Any Spider-Man movie will be exciting to fans of the superheroes, but No Way Home has something no other Spider-Man movie does. It’s going to explore the multiverse. We’ve known Spider-Man 3’s biggest spoiler for months. It’s a massive secret that Marvel and Sony simply could not keep. And it’s the kind of spoiler you can hardly avoid, as everyone is talking about it. But Marvel might...
Movieshypebeast.com

Zendaya Speaks on Future With Marvel After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home scheduled for December 2021, franchise star Zendaya revealed that she is unsure of her future with Marvel. Speaking to E! News, the actress shared that making No Way Home “was kind of bittersweet,” adding, “We don’t know if we’re gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience.”
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Spider-Man actor posts and quickly deletes photo from motion capture set

A Marvel's Spider-Man sequel may be picking up, according to a now-deleted photo from Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter. The photo in question recently popped up on Jeter's official Instagram. In it, we see the actor preparing for a motion capture shoot of some kind, already wearing the characteristically alien suit and having temporary markers being applied to his face. The Instagram post is gone, but it's been archived here:
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel confirms ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’ are coming to Disney+ in 2021

Halfway through July, this has already been one of the busiest years in the history of Marvel Studios. That makes it all the more incredible that we have seen less than half of the content that the studio has planned for 2021. In addition to the three new movies Marvel is releasing in the second half of the year, we also have confirmation that at least three new shows are coming to Disney+. After What If…? drops in August, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are still to come. Today’s Top Deal Super-popular TP-Link Kasa mini Alexa smart plugs just hit a new all-time...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Kevin Feige Recounts Emotional Marvel And Sony ‘Spider-Man’ ​Split

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recounted the emotional period when his studio and Sony split up over Spider-Man. The summer of 2019 was a particularly stressful summer for comic-book movie fans. While Avengers: Endgame did come out to glorious fanfare, it also brought with it the farewell of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, two staples in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase three later came to its conclusion with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which ended with Peter Parker’s identity being outed. With the film ending on a cliffhanger, anticipation was through the roof for what was next for Marvel and technically Sony, who co-produced the Spider-Man films in the MCU. However, things took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that Sony wouldn’t be moving forward with Marvel for the foreseeable future.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios suffered a lot when they almost lost Spider-Man

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how they lived in the movie studio in the days when they almost ran out of Spider-Man. At the beginning of the 21st century, Marvel sold the film rights to its most important characters. Hulk went to Universal, The Fantastic Four and the X-Men to FOX and finally Spider-Man Finish in SONY. Over time they created Marvel Studios that started with Iron Man (2008) and they were recovering the most important heroes.
Video Gamespsu.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Possibly Teased By Miles Morales Mocap Actor

Insomniac Games has not officially announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 yet, but the motion capture actor who portrays Miles Morales in the video game universe has teased that it might just be in the works. Interestingly enough, actor Nadji Jeter quickly pulled the image off his Instagram page, which suggests he...
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Wouldn't Rule Out A SPIDER-MAN/VENOM Crossover In The MCU

A couple of years ago, we were all put through the wringer when it looked like Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had parted ways and would no longer share the cinematic rights to Spider-Man. Fans weren't happy with the prospect of the web-slinger being handled solely by Sony, and the outcry online was so vocal that a new deal was eventually struck between the two parties.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Marvel's Spider-Man' Detail Makes Us Love Aunt May Even More

If there is anyone who needs to be protected in the Marvel universe, there would be a good case for it being Aunt May. Endlessly kind, understanding, and often the individual keeping Peter Parker together in the toughest of times, it's hard to dislike the genuine woman she always is. So here is yet another detail that you can spot in Marvel's Spider-Man that will make you love her just that little bit more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy