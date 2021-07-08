Spider-Man In What If? - Is Marvel Going To Retell This Classic Comic?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recounted the emotional period when his studio and Sony split up over Spider-Man. The summer of 2019 was a particularly stressful summer for comic-book movie fans. While Avengers: Endgame did come out to glorious fanfare, it also brought with it the farewell of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, two staples in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase three later came to its conclusion with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which ended with Peter Parker’s identity being outed. With the film ending on a cliffhanger, anticipation was through the roof for what was next for Marvel and technically Sony, who co-produced the Spider-Man films in the MCU. However, things took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that Sony wouldn’t be moving forward with Marvel for the foreseeable future.