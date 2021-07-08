Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Lawrence Man Indicted for Murder of Ex-Girlfriend In Trenton

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County grand jury returned a five-count indictment this week charging a 34-year-old Lawrence man in the August 2020 stabbing death of Shamira Williams, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Irvin Hayes is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of third-degree possession of...

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
141
Followers
307
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, NJ
Government
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
South River, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

South River Woman Charged With Bias Intimidation – Hate Crime in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (BURLINGTON)–On Monday, July 19, 2021, just after midnight Mount Laurel Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Super 8 hotel on Fellowship Road for a report of a disorderly female in the lobby. Arriving officers located the intoxicated woman in the hotel parking lot. She was identified as Elizabeta M Trzeciak, age 46, of South River, NJ. Officers determined that she was staying at another nearby hotel and she was turned over to a family member. Several hours later a video depicting Ms. Tzreciak’s behavior was turned over to the police. The video and its content were not provided or mentioned during the initial investigation. The video showed Ms. Trzeciak verbally berating the front desk clerk using profanity and racial slurs. She is also seen knocking items off of the front desk and throwing them at the victim. Based on the evidence from the video and again interviewing the victim, Ms. Trzeciak was charged with bias intimidation, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after a review by an Assistant Prosecutor from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. A judge ordered charges placed on a warrant.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Deja Vu: Man Walks Away From Trenton Psychiatric Hospital Again; Last Time Was About A Month Ago

TRENTON – EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–At 7:48 a.m. Ewing Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police that a male walked away from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital (TPH). The investigation revealed that Angel Sariol, 03/30/1972, 6′ 1″ 173 pounds, short hair, last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers, walked away from the facility at approximately 7:32 AM, heading toward Cadwalader Park. Sariol was being held at TPH on a non-criminal hold. Information received from Human Services Police is that Sariol is not considered a danger to the public. Human Services Police have entered Sariol into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person. Sariol has ties to Bergen and Union counties. If you see Angel Sariol, please do not approach him, and call 9-1-1.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

BREAKING: Another Shooting In Trenton This Time On Ellsworth Avenue

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police responded to a “Shot Spotter” activation in the area of Ellsworth Avenue sometime after 8:00 p.m. At 8:11 p.m. Trenton Police found an unresponsive gun shot victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds on the side of 59 Ellsworth Avenue, police said. Preliminary information indicated numerous shell casings were found and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded and is investigating.
Ewing Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Serious Crash On Route 29 At Lower Ferry Road In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 7:00 p.m. a two vehicle rear end type crash occurred on Route 29 and Lower Ferry Road. Originally reported the next block towards Trenton near Afton Ave, the Trenton Fire Department was already on the road and responded over to the scene. EMS from Ewing Township and Capital Health paramedics were on scene treating a patient from the car that was rear ended at the traffic light. The person was transported to the local hospital but it appeared that there were no life-threatening-injuries in the crash.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

UPDATE: Homicide Investigation At Breunig Ave Park In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force, the Mercer County Shooting Response Team and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. on July 19, 2021, in Trenton at the Breunig Avenue Park. Officers responded to the area of 14 Breunig Avenue and located the adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicle Crash On Spruce Street In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department and TEMS responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Spruce Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at 9:42 a.m. TEMS treated at least one person on scene and it was unclear if anyone was transported to the hospital. Trenton Police Department is investigating...
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicle Rolls Over On I-195 In Upper Freehold, Near Imlaystown Exit

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 12:11 p.m. a vehicle lost control traveling in the west bound direction on I-195 just past exit 11 Imlaystown and overturned. NJ State Police, Hope Fire Company of Allentown – Upper Freehold, and Allentown EMS – Capital Heath responded to the scene. Upon arrival the vehicle was already up righted. It was reported that the driver refused medical treatment.
Monroe Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

2nd Alarm In Monroe Township, One Victim Transported To Burn Center

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Around 2:00 a.m. Monroe Police, Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to Rutherford Hayes Drive for a well involved house fire. Upon arrival firefighters were met with a fully involved structure and a 2nd Alarm was struck sending mutual aid from Jamesburg, Millstone and Hightstown Fire Departments. Firefighters battled the flames for approximately an hour before bringing the fire fully under control.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

DEVELOPING: Person Shot Multiple Times In Trenton’s Breunig Ave Park, Rushed To Trauma Center

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—Around 1:45 p.m. Trenton Police, Trenton Fire, TEMS and Capital Paramedics responded to Breunig Ave Park between Breunig Avenue and St. Joes Avenue for a shooting victim. Upon arrival it was reported a person was found shot multiple times and was rushed by TEMS and Paramedics to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, CPR in progress and a Trauma Code was called.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Hamilton 2 Vehicle Crash Near Hamilton High West

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—Around 9:20 a.m. Hamilton Police, Fire Department and RWJ EMS were dispatched to South Clinton and East Park Avenue near Hamilton High West, for a two vehicle crash and overturned with people trapped. Hamilton Township Fire Department arrived and assisted victims and a second ambulance was called...
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Photos: New Jersey Law Enforcement Survivors Day, July 13

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ (OCEAN)–New Jersey Lt Governor Shiela Oliver, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Father Michael Lorentsen of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and John Ciuppa, President, Garden State COPS kick off New Jersey Law Enforcement Survivors Day at Breakwater Beach and Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, N.J. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The event is the idea of Mr. Vincent Storino Sr. one of the owners Breakwater Beach and Casino Pier.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Man Charged With Aggravated Arson And Other Charges In Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On July 14, 2021 at approximately 1:38 PM Hamilton Township Police Officers were dispatched along with the Hamilton Fire Department to the Winding Brook Apartments located on Bradford Avenue on a report of a fire. The caller could see fire and smoke in one of the apartments and hear the fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival with the Fire Department, heavy black smoke was observed coming from the front door of one of the apartments. As firefighters tended to the fire, Officers located the resident of the apartment outside. After investigation it was determined the fire was started in the kitchen of the apartment. The resident had set fire to paper and a hand mixer on top of the stove. The fire was contained to the kitchen. Several other units had smoke damage. The resident was arrested by Police. The Hamilton Police would also like to thank the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Officer, Hamilton Fire Department, and Hamilton Fire Marshall for their assistance in the investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy