Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Shows Off What She Looks Like Today

When it comes to her new ‘do, Nicole Kidman is keeping it short and to the point, as she’s rocking a bold pixie cut for her new Apple+ TV show. She’s Lucille no more! After spending weeks looking like the late I Love Lucy star, Nicole Kidman looked more like Julia Roberts in Hook with the hairstyle she debuted on Instagram on July 22. The 54-year-old actress had ditched her strawberry blonde locks for a bright red pixie cut. “On set,” she captioned the photo, which showed her posing on the set of her new Apple+ TV series, Roar, after an apparent storm. The rains had subsided, leaving a vivid rainbow that was almost as bright as Nicole’s hair color. Not one to miss a perfect opportunity, Nicole posed in front of the light show, as if she was the one casting the rainbow out of her new ‘do.