Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Shows Off What She Looks Like Today
Before there was Hailey and Justin, Kim and Kanye, and even Brad and Jen, there was Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Cruise and Kidman first met in 1990 on the set of their film "Days of Thunder" (via Hollywood Life). It didn't take long for the actors, who were playing lovers, to take their romance off screen. By the end of the year, Cruise and Kidman would become married, spawning an 11-year-long relationship.www.thelist.com
Comments / 0