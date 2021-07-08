Easthampton library remains closed amid ongoing construction

EASTHAMPTON — After more than a year closed to the public, the Emily Williston Memorial Library will likely reopen this month with a revamped ventilation system. Like other libraries, the Emily Williston Library closed to the public when the state declared a COVID-19 state of emergency in March 2020. But as other libraries have opened their doors in recent months, the Easthampton library on Park Street has remained closed due to ongoing construction work in the building, where crews are installing a new ventilation system.