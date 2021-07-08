Cancel
The Neighborhood's Beth Behrs Tell Us What We Can Expect From Season 4 - Exclusive

By Angela Barbuti
 15 days ago
When it comes to being cast in long-running sitcoms, Beth Behrs hit the jackpot. In her breakout gig, she played Caroline Channing in the beloved "2 Broke Girls" for six seasons. And once that show unexpectedly ended in 2017, she earned the leading role of Gemma Johnson in "The Neighborhood." Now entering its fourth season, which was filmed during the COVID pandemic, the series has a supportive cast and crew that keeps it going strong.

