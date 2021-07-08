The Neighborhood's Beth Behrs Tell Us What We Can Expect From Season 4 - Exclusive

Nathan Shelley, who is also known as "Nate the Great," became a fan favorite in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. In the first season, fans saw Nate go from the kit man to being an assistant coach. Now that Season 2 is here, the question is how will Nate continue to grow? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate in the series, teased what fans can expect from him in the second season.