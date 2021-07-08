Danny Green Has Brutally Honest Comment On Sixers Fans

PHILADELPHIA — I love my mother, but ... I love my husband, but ... Perhaps reconciliation lies in parallel structure. When you look at some of the other critiques that take the form of Danny Green's criticisms of the 76ers fanbase, are they really worth raging or stewing or whimpering about? All of us love people. And all of those people do things that drive us crazy. They leave towels on the floor. They put the little forks with the big forks. A friend of a friend once confided that she could not stand when her husband blew his nose in the shower. Sometimes, the foibles are small and superficial. Sometimes, they are deep and systemic. Rarely is the proper and constructive reaction to throw a tantrum or tell the critic to go jump in a dirty pond.