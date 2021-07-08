Danny Green Has Brutally Honest Comment On Sixers Fans
Veteran shooting guard Danny Green is typically on the receiving end of criticism from fans. But Green dished it back out to the fans during his recent podcast interview. During an appearance on a new episode of the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, Green blasted Philadelphia 76ers fans for how they treat their own players. Regardless of how well Philly may be playing, Sixers fans tend to boo the players for one or two bad plays.thespun.com
