Four UVa baseball players make ACC All-Academic team
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Four UVa baseball players were not only competing at the highest level at the College World Series in Omaha… but they were competing at the highest level academically. Senior ace pitcher Andrew Abbott — a likely early-round pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft — made the ACC All-Academic Team for the 3rd straight year. He’s joined by fellow senior Kyle Whitten — making the team for his 2nd time; sophomore Nate Savino, and freshman Kyle Teel.wina.com
