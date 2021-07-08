Cancel
France: Online Lender Younited Raises $170 million, Goldman Sachs Joins Funding

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYounited, a France-based Fintech that provides both online lending as well as payments and BaaS, has raised $170 million in equity capital in a move that is expected to accelerate product innovation and expansion of its solutions including the launch of Younited Pay, a payment facility for European retailers and e-merchants. Younited is an EU-authorized and regulated credit institution.

