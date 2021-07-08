France: Online Lender Younited Raises $170 million, Goldman Sachs Joins Funding

Wealth and asset management firms are looking to include cryptocurrencies among their investments, according to a recent survey from Goldman Sachs. According to the survey of over 150 family offices worldwide, nearly half want to add digital currencies to their portfolios. This means that 45% see cryptocurrencies as a hedge against “higher inflation, prolonged low rates, and other macroeconomic developments following a year of unprecedented global monetary and fiscal stimulus.” Another 15% of respondents have already invested in cryptocurrencies.