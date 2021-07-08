Cancel
Hair Care

How Clarifying Shampoo Can Help Lighten Your Hair

By Hope Campbell
If you've had a bad dye job on your hair and don't want to spend the money to have it color corrected, there may be a simple way to remove some of the color so that your hair doesn't look so dark and striking. All you have to do to lighten your hair is wash it with a simple product that you can find in any drug store or supermarket – clarifying shampoo.

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

#Hair Products#Hair Follicle#Natural Hair#Hair Conditioner#Hair Colour#Salon Worthy Hair
