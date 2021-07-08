Cancel
UNC Men’s Basketball Lands Marquette Transfer Dawson Garcia

By Avery Trendel
chapelboro.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly-coveted transfer target Dawson Garcia announced Thursday he is taking his talents from Marquette to UNC for the upcoming season. A 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward, Garcia is coming off a fantastic freshman season at Marquette where he averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from three-point range. He earned a spot on the Big East All-Freshman team for his efforts.

