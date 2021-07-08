Cancel
Brazoria County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Matagorda, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Matagorda and Matagorda Islands. * Through Friday evening * An upper level low pressure system over South Texas will continue to draw in abundant moisture to the region fueling the development of slow moving showers and a few thunderstorms capable of heavy rain today through Friday. The period of heaviest rain is expected from mid evening into early Friday.These storms will easily be capable of rainfall rates of 2" to 3" inches per hour. * An upper level low pressure system over South Texas will pull extremely moist air into the region fueling the development of slow moving multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of periods of heavy rain through Friday afternoon. These storms will easily be capable of rainfall rates of 2" to 3" inches per hour. An additional 4 to 8 inches of rain will be possible by Friday evening with isolated amounts between 10 and 12 inches. Heavy rainfall yesterday in the watch area has increased the threat of flooding both roadways and drainages such as creeks, streams, bayous, and rivers. Many of the rivers and streams are already swollen and this will further aggravate these conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 PM 6.7 2.2 1.2 3 Minor 24/08 AM 5.1 0.6 1.0 2 None 24/09 PM 6.4 1.9 1.0 2 Minor 25/09 AM 5.1 0.6 0.9 2 None 25/09 PM 6.0 1.5 0.8 2 Minor 26/10 AM 5.0 0.5 0.8 2 None
Montrose County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montrose by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montrose The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 551 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montrose.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Woodbury burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 215 AM MST. * At 1007 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pinto Creek, Pine Creek, and Campaign Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 1053 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY At 1248 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek and Sycamore Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 245 and 254. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following areas, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * Through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across the central Colorado mountains and the Gunnison Basin this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE, WEST CENTRAL FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a rapid rise of over 6 foot in upper portions of New River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New River and Cave Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY At 1233 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Dripping Springs. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden, Winkelman and Christmas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY At 1231 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rain over the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bloody Tanks Wash. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool and Central Heights-Midland City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY At 1233 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Dripping Springs. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden, Winkelman and Christmas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY At 1231 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rain over the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bloody Tanks Wash. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool and Central Heights-Midland City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Fremont County in central Colorado * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Central Fremont County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Royal Gorge and Canon City and locations along the Arkansas River to the west of Royal Gorge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST FRIDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1051 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Tonto National Monument. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 1254 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The Pima Wash will overflow its banks. Flood waters could approach homes between Ina Road and Orange Grove Road along the Pima Wash. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Summit and Saguaro National Park West. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING INCLUDING THE GRIZZLY CREEK BURN SCAR The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across the upper Colorado River Valley and central mountains this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * The Grizzly Creek burn scar will be especially vulnerable to additional heavy rainfall with debris and mud flows likely. Travel along I-70 may continue to be disrupted.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sandoval FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN SANDOVAL COUNTY At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing, despite the rain ending. Extensive runoff will continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jemez Springs, Fenton Lake State Park, Jemez State Monument and Canones in Rio Arriba County. This includes the following recreation areas Jemez Falls Campground, Redondo Campground, Rio Las Vacas Campground, San Antonio Campground, Vista Linda Campground, Seven Springs Day Use Area, Fenton Lake State Park, Jemez State Monument and Battleship Rock. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham * WHAT...Minor flooding possible. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 10.9 1.4 0.7 1 None 24/12 PM 9.2 -0.3 0.5 1 None 25/12 AM 11.1 1.6 0.9 1-2 Minor 25/01 PM 9.5 -0.0 0.7 2 None 26/01 AM 10.9 1.4 0.8 2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 10.8 2.0 0.8 1 None 24/12 PM 9.0 0.2 0.5 1 None 25/01 AM 10.7 1.9 0.7 2 None 25/01 PM 9.3 0.5 0.7 2 None 26/01 AM 10.6 1.8 0.8 2-3 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 PM 12.1 2.4 0.8 2 Minor 24/12 PM 10.2 0.5 0.6 2 None 25/12 AM 11.9 2.2 0.7 2 None 25/01 PM 10.6 0.9 0.9 2 None 26/01 AM 12.1 2.4 1.0 3 Minor
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sandoval FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN SANDOVAL COUNTY At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing, despite the rain ending. Extensive runoff will continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jemez Springs, Fenton Lake State Park, Jemez State Monument and Canones in Rio Arriba County. This includes the following recreation areas Jemez Falls Campground, Redondo Campground, Rio Las Vacas Campground, San Antonio Campground, Vista Linda Campground, Seven Springs Day Use Area, Fenton Lake State Park, Jemez State Monument and Battleship Rock. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE, WEST CENTRAL FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

