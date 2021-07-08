Flash Flood Watch issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Matagorda, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Matagorda and Matagorda Islands. * Through Friday evening * An upper level low pressure system over South Texas will continue to draw in abundant moisture to the region fueling the development of slow moving showers and a few thunderstorms capable of heavy rain today through Friday. The period of heaviest rain is expected from mid evening into early Friday.These storms will easily be capable of rainfall rates of 2" to 3" inches per hour. * An upper level low pressure system over South Texas will pull extremely moist air into the region fueling the development of slow moving multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of periods of heavy rain through Friday afternoon. These storms will easily be capable of rainfall rates of 2" to 3" inches per hour. An additional 4 to 8 inches of rain will be possible by Friday evening with isolated amounts between 10 and 12 inches. Heavy rainfall yesterday in the watch area has increased the threat of flooding both roadways and drainages such as creeks, streams, bayous, and rivers. Many of the rivers and streams are already swollen and this will further aggravate these conditions.