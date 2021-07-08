Cancel
Fort Bend County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fort Bend; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in League City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Fort Bend and Wharton. * Through Friday evening * An upper level low pressure system over South Texas will continue to draw in abundant moisture to the region fueling the development of slow moving showers and a few thunderstorms capable of heavy rain today through Friday. The period of heaviest rain is expected late tonight into early Friday. These storms will easily be capable of rainfall rates of 2" to 3" inches per hour. * An upper level low pressure system over South Texas will pull extremely moist air into the region fueling the development of slow moving multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of periods of heavy rain through Friday afternoon. These storms will easily be capable of rainfall rates of 2" to 3" inches per hour. Additional rainfall in these areas will average between 3 and 6 inches by Friday evening with isolated amounts near 10 inches possible.

alerts.weather.gov

