Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rush The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rush County in central Indiana * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rushville, or 17 miles east of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near New Salem around 105 PM EDT. Glenwood around 110 PM EDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH