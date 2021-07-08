Beach Hazards Statement issued for Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Pinellas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Respiratory irritation associated with Red Tide possible in some coastal areas. * WHERE...Southern coastal Pinellas County. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Symptoms from Red Tide may include coughing, sneezing, and tearing eyes. People with asthma, emphysema, or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive. Irritation may vary by beach and throughout the day.alerts.weather.gov
