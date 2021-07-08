Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Police ID 2 found dead in parked vehicle at Iowa park

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified two people found dead last week inside a vehicle at the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.

The couple found dead were Cody Michael Rhodes, 31, and Courtney Lynne Rhodes, 27, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. A park ranger discovered the pair already dead inside the parked car late Friday night, investigators said.

Police have not said how the two died or what their relationship to each other was, but an obituary for Courtney Rhodes released by Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown said Courtney and Cody Rhodes were married, lived in Gladbrook and had two children.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Palo, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Palo, IA
Obituaries
City
Marshalltown, IA
Palo, IA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy