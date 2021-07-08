Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon’s best deals for today, July 8th

By Kelsey Chapman
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRyNx_0ar7hTba00
(THISWORX)

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIKGK_0ar7hTba00

If you have a car, you know how difficult they can be to keep clean. Lugging your home vacuum outside to sweep up dirt is a pain, though, so why not grab a cheap, lightweight vac to keep on hand in your trunk?

The THISWORX car vacuum weighs just 2.4 pounds, making it extremely easy to wield for almost anyone, but the large dust bin ensures you can collect all the spills, dirt, food crumbs, pet hair, and whatever else is lingering in your vehicle without stopping to empty. It’s strong, too, with a 106w motor that can pick up even the finest particulates, and it comes with three attachments (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle) for detailing.

Usually priced at $44.97, you’ll save half off by purchasing today. Bonus for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cardholders: You get 5% back on your purchase with this vacuum.

LPOW Forehead Thermometer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2huP_0ar7hTba00

If you need a new thermometer to keep tabs on your family’s health at home, consider this top seller on Amazon that’s currently on sale for 25% off.

The LPOW is accurate and fast, using infrared technology to take a reading in just one second. No touch is required, just hold the tip one to five centimeters away from the face and you’ll see where you stand temperature-wise automatically.

You can also save up to 50 readings with the memory function, which is great when you’re tracking across a period of time (think fertility cycles, watching for illness improvement, etc.). And you’re not just limited to the body, this thermometer can also take the temperature of inanimate objects!

Deconovo Blackout Curtains Gold Diamond Foil Print

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMhIr_0ar7hTba00

Blackout curtains are a necessity for some, so why not invest in a set that are beautiful and functional rather than stuffy and heavy-looking?

These navy and gold foil curtains are contemporary, stylish, and right now, marked down to under $30 for the pair (down from the usual $42.99). They’re made of 100% polyester and built to act as thermal insulators as well as light blockers to balance your inside temperature year-round.

Reviews are overwhelmingly glowing, with one top buyer writing:

“These curtains are gorgeous! I like that they’re wider than a lot of grommet top curtains. Very nice quality for the money!”

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thisworx#Lpow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

The Home Depot 4th of July sale is one of the biggest we've seen yet—shop all the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We’re less than a week away from the Fourth of July, and there's more to celebrate than our independence! The holiday also marks a highly promotional time for retailers, with savings galore for you to shop. One monster event to take note of? The Home Depot 4th of July sale, which is offering major discounts on essentials for your living space.
ElectronicsMic

The 55 smartest products on Amazon you'll wish you new about sooner

I like to think that I make good financial choices — but I've also wasted my money on some real dumb stuff before (I'm lookin' at you, toilet sticker.) While my wallet might not be the happiest, it's also turned me into a sort of expert when it comes to shopping online. And as a self-described expert? I'd argue that the smart products I've gathered for you below are absolute must-haves. Frankly, I wish I'd known about them sooner.
Electronicskomando.com

Don’t make this mistake when selling your old Echo devices

With technology constantly evolving, it makes sense that you always want to upgrade devices. But what do you do with those old gadgets? Why not make some extra cash and sell them? Tap or click here for ways to make money off your old tech. When selling old tech, you...
Electronicsamericanpeoplenews.com

The Best wireless router deals of July 2021

Most people spend the majority of their time connected to Wi-Fi on one device or another. Yet we rarely give our router a second thought, and that’s usually a good thing. After all, thinking about a router often means that it’s not doing its job very well. If you’ve been questioning your router lately, here are a few of the best wireless router deals to help ease your mind.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

16 New Releases From Amazon We're Adding to Our Carts Right Now

Amazon has pages and pages of new releases, and we rounded up the coolest products for July. From useful kitchen and home finds to fashion must haves and more, Amazon never fails to impress us with new and innovative products. Get rid of those pesky flies and mosquitoes with a sleek and stylish compact repeller. Make your summer wardrobe work for you with sturdy yet flexible boob tape that comes in a variety of skin tones. Keep your sneakers looking fresh and brand new with a specialized cleaning kit. We rounded up the best new releases from Amazon you need to check out this month. Trust us — we already added several of these finds to our carts.
Electronicsreviewed.com

The Eufy 11S Slim is one of our favorite robot vacuums—and it's on sale for under $150

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. No matter how many times you clean the floors, there are always some specs of dirt or stale crumbs that are nearly impossible to catch. Finding the right robot vacuum to do the job can be as hard as picking up the gunk itself—not to mention pricey. If you want a home cleaner with big suction power and little damage to your budget, the Eufy 11S Slim has something that can meet those needs with ease—and right now, you can get it for a shiny low price on Amazon.
ElectronicsT3.com

Why eBay should be your first stop for your next device purchase

At T3 we're suckers for top quality gadgets and appliances, but kitting your home out with the best tech can be tough on the wallet… and it's not great for the planet either. Rather than opting for a less fully featured alternative from a cheaper brand, another option is to head to eBay. There you'll find a wide range of refurbished devices, including a Certified Refurbished selection that removes all the risk from buying not-quite-new.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Keurig, Nespresso coffee makers get massive discounts at Best Buy

Coffee and Java lovers have more options at their disposal than ever before, from single-serve machines that make just one cup at a time, to pro-grade machines that make divine beverages. There are usually a bunch of Keurig deals, and Nespresso deals available, too! You’ll find a lot of great machines in both of those guides!
Lifestylethespruceeats.com

The Best Walmart Deals on Kitchen Appliances for July 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. With a wide range of brands, styles, and price points, Walmart is a treasure trove of kitchen deals. Known for...
ShoppingTelegraph

Three reasons why now is the best time to shop the sales

Whenever I’m looking for a few new pieces during sale season, I do two mini shopping hauls. One will be on day one of the sales. I register for updates with all my favourite brands, which often grants early access. I’ll swoop in and shop exclusively from the wishlist I’ve been adding to all season, safe in the knowledge that these are pieces I’ve loved for months.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

You now can buy an at-home COVID test on Amazon

Amazon announced Tuesday that the company has released its own at-home COVID-19 test collection kit, after processing “millions of tests” from over 750,000 of its front-line employees. The test kit retails for $39.99 and is shipped fast through Amazon Prime, whether you have a membership or not. It’s effective for...
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Amazon is having a secret back-to-school sale—here's what to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It may only be July, but summer moves fast, and the next thing you know, you'll be in panic mode trying to find the best gear for back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is having a surprise back-to-school sale right now so you can load up on all of the gear you need (and some awesome stuff you want), then kick back and enjoy the rest of the summer knowing that you're fully prepared for a return to the classroom.
Electronicsamericanpeoplenews.com

Best Cheap Nest Thermostat Deals for July 2021

This is a good time to shop for the best cheap Nest Thermostat deals. We searched the Internet and found a selection of Nest Thermostat deals at major online merchants. We’re seeing decent discounts on not only the base Nest Thermostat E but also the top-of-the-line Nest Learning Thermostat. We also also found bundles of two thermostats or one thermostat and one, two, or three Nest Thermostat remote sensors.
ShoppingGear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: 25% off a Hardy Yeti Tote, Persol Shades on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy