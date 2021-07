SANDWICH, England -- The Bryson DeChambeau experience has been far from boring this year. He has had quite the past few months. From a spat with Brooks Koepka that will not die, to shooting a back-nine 44 at the U.S. Open after leading through 63 holes, to a caddie change and a missed cut as the defending champion at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, and then taking down Phil Mickelson with some high-altitude drives in an exhibition ... well, if it's not one thing, it is many.