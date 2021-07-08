Angela Bassett's Comments About The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Script Are Raising Eyebrows

The in-world question for the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last year has been clear: What's up with the multiverse? From a metatextual standpoint, it makes sense for there to be a multiverse within the MCU because many of the actors who played key roles have had their characters killed off in some form. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) are all finished in the current MCU. While there is a new Captain America (Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson) and can be a new Black Widow (Yelena Belova, perhaps?) and even a new Iron Man, establishing a multiverse makes for an easy way to explain why new actors are playing old roles.