Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Glue gaffe: 2 men freed in Greece after drug bust mix-up

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine, court authorities said Thursday.

The prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the men, Albanian nationals ages 38 and 44, following their appearance Wednesday in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

A state lab where the powder was analyzed said the substance seized by police, initially believed to be cocaine, was in fact wood glue powder that had partially crystallized due to the high temperature inside the car’s trunk.

Police detained the men for two days, while authorities confiscated their cellphones, the vehicle and 2,900 euros ($3,450) as alleged profits from drug trafficking.

The items were returned to the men when they were freed, police said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Mix Up#Drug Trafficking#Northern Greece#Thessaloniki#Ap#Albanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Country
Greece
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

Half a ton of cocaine found floating off Algerian coast

(CNN) — Algerian authorities have seized half a ton of cocaine floating off the country's coast, after fishermen in the area raised the alarm. The fishermen spotted and reported suspicious bags floating in the water near Oran, a port city, on Saturday night, according to a press release from Algeria's Ministry of Defense Monday.
Law Enforcementfox5ny.com

Men jailed when police mistake glue for cocaine

THESSALONIKI, Greece - A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine, court authorities said Thursday. The prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the men, Albanian...
Orange County, NYdailyvoice.com

16 Charged In Drug Trafficking Bust After Probe Launched In Orange County

Authorities announced that 16 people were indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs in multiple states. New York State Attorney General Letitia James said the individuals trafficked prescription opioids and cocaine in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. James made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, July 14. The individuals are accused of...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel leader, 27, 'is busted out of jail by 30 armed men and escapes in back of an ambulance just 24 hours after he was arrested for drugs and human trafficking'

Mexican authorities have launched a search for a high-ranking Gulf Cartel leader after an armed gang dressed in military gear busted into a holding facility across from McAllen, Texas and helped him escape. José Alfredo Hernández Campos, who is also known as El Metro 27, was sprung out of the...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Two Women Arrested After Warsaw Drug Bust

WARSAW — Two women were recently arrested after a police patrol resulted in the discovery of drug use and dealing at a Warsaw residence. Tanya Marie Stephens, 36, 418 S. Union St. C., Warsaw, is charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony; counterfeiting, a level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; false informing, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; dealing in methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 4 felony.
Maine StateCBS 58

4 pounds of cocaine made to look like cake seized in Maine

GARDINER, Maine (WBZ) -- Authorities in Maine seized four pounds of cocaine made to look like cake on Tuesday. Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency stopped a man and woman on I-295 and said they discovered “a significant amount of cocaine in their vehicle.”. The agency shared a photo...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Home and Away star charged after allegedly being busted with the drug ice

Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger has begged a magistrate to “be gentle” after he was allegedly caught with methamphetamines – also known as ice. Pledger appeared via video link in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on two counts of drug possession on Wednesday, following his arrest by Prahran police in Melbourne where he was charged and bailed to appear in court.
Danbury, CTNew Haven Register

Police: Tipsters lead to Danbury drug bust

DANBURY — Complaints from residents about drug sales has led to the arrests of two city men, police said. Dontee Heyliger and Duane Perkins, both 38, each face charges of possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell; along with other charges related to the sale and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia near a school, and near public housing.
Port Huron, MIwphm.net

Pair of Port Huron men arrested following drug bust

Two Port Huron men were arrested late last week after a drug bust in the 1600 block of McPherson Street. According to the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, about $550 worth of methamphetamine, about $200 worth of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of analogue pills were located in the home this past Thursday evening. The suspects, ages 51 and 48, were arrested without incident and are expected to face charges including possession with intent to deliver both methamphetamine and cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Hwy 97 Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust

A Tuesday night traffic stop led to the seizure of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. A trooper stopped a 2006 Saturn for failure to drive within its lane of travel on southbound U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 128, between Bend and Redmond. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search was conducted. The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 1.1 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle.
AdvocacyPosted by
IBTimes

Dozens Arrested In Fresh Colombia Protests: Police

Colombian police said Wednesday they had arrested 70 people following fresh anti-government protests that mobilized thousands countrywide the previous day and left dozens injured. As Colombians returned to the streets after a weeks-long hiatus, clashes with riot police left dozens of civilians and agents wounded in the cities of Bogota,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy