You Don’t Have to Be a Billionaire to Go to Space

Jeff Bezos made history on Tuesday when he took flight on his New Shepard rocketship on the first-ever full-crewed flight for his space exploration company. “My expectations were high and they were dramatically exceeded … The most profound piece of it for me was looking out at the earth and looking at the earth’s atmosphere,” Bezos gushed to a Texas crowd upon his successful landing after the 10-minute-long voyage. “As we move about the planet, we’re damaging it … it’s one thing to recognize that intellectually, it’s another thing to see with your own eyes how fragile it really it is.”