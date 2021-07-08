You Don’t Have to Be a Billionaire to Go to Space
It’s Bezos vs. Branson in a billionaire space race set to go down — or, rather, up — this month. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Virgin founder Richard Branson are separately planning to travel to space in the coming days, potentially ushering in an era of space tourism just 52 years after the moon landing. Both trips are being facilitated by companies the two billionaires own, and the timeline is tight: Branson’s liftoff is scheduled for Sunday, July 11, while Bezos’ is July 20.money.com
