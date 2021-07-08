Cancel
How to install the macOS Monterey public beta

By Brandon Vigliarolo
TechRepublic
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your hands on all the new macOS Monterey features before the general release this fall by installing the public beta now. We've hit the one-month post-WWDC 2021 mark, and in that time each and every Apple operating system has had its public beta released. For Apple device owners and developers unafraid of bugs and incomplete features it's a great time of the year: All the new software is out before its general release.

#Apple Software#Macos#Betas#Mac Mini#Macos Monterey#Monterey Beta#The Apple Beta Program#Time Machine
