How to install the macOS Monterey public beta

Apple’s public betas for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey have been available for the past few weeks. While there is a lot of excitement around them for business and personal reasons alike, there is also a lot to consider for IT departments when employees want to upgrade before they’ve had time to verify and rectify any compatibility issues. So let’s look at how IT departments can limit employees upgrading to the beta versions of Apple’s next-generation operations system.