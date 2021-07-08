How to install the macOS Monterey public beta
Get your hands on all the new macOS Monterey features before the general release this fall by installing the public beta now. We've hit the one-month post-WWDC 2021 mark, and in that time each and every Apple operating system has had its public beta released. For Apple device owners and developers unafraid of bugs and incomplete features it's a great time of the year: All the new software is out before its general release.www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0