July 6 was Sylvester Stallone's 75th birthday with fans and celebrities sharing their well-wishes to the legendary actor on his day. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is also offering up his birthday wishes for the actor as well. Stallone appeared in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the Ravager Stakar Ogord and is also offering his voice to King Shark in Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad which debuts in theaters next month. Gunn celebrated Stallone's birthday by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Stallone from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with the caption "Happy Birthday to my friend, the legend, @TheSlyStallone!"