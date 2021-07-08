Cancel
Marvel's "What If" Releases August 11, New Trailer Shows Starlord T'Challa, Captain Britain, And More

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Marvel's What If....? has been released. The animated show hits Disney+ on August 11. The series dives into various Marvel multiverses and the many possibilities for its characters beyond what has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer opens with a familiar scene of Tony Stark from the first Iron Man movie, but the sudden appearance of Black Panther's Eric Killmonger quickly reveals that this isn't the MCU as we know it.

