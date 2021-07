PlayStation 5 models have now sold out again at GameStop but, according to our sister site, Tom's Guide, Sony Direct will have an invite-only PS5 restock this Friday, July 16. PS5 stock is still in really short supply, so when it becomes available it only tends to last a matter of hours, if not minutes. So, if you're reading this now, you have probably missed this round. More stock is appearing weekly right now though, so be patient and your time will come – just be prepared to move fast when it does.