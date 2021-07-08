Cancel
Nordstrom Is the First Retailer to Take the 15 Percent Pledge For a Confirmed 10 Years

By Sarah Wasilak
Aurora James, founder of 15 Percent Pledge. The 15 Percent Pledge, led by Brother Vellies founder Aurora James, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary of bringing change to the fashion industry by asking retailers to commit to buying from Black businesses and increasing company-wide diversity. Nordstrom is the latest brand to join the initiative, following in the footsteps of others such as Madewell, Sephora, J.Crew, MatchesFashion, Old Navy, and Moda Operandi. But it is also the first to sign a 10-year agreement with the nonprofit organization, with an aim to grow total purchases and partnerships with Black brands tenfold by 2030.

