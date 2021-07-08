Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Spun

Watch: UFC Star’s First Pitch Attempt Is Going Viral

By Dan Lyons
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just because a star athlete excels at one sport, doesn’t mean he or she can do even the most basic aspect of another. Celebrity first pitches at baseball games teach us this all the time, and UFC star Derrick Lewis is the latest to fall victim to it. The 36-year...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
162K+
Followers
32K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Ufc#Mixed Martial Artist#Astros#Combat#Ufc Star#Astros#Espn#Ngannou#French
Related
prommanow.com

Watch Derrick Lewis throw out the worst first pitch ever

If you get the opportunity to throw out a first pitch at a MLB game make sure you practice beforehand. Derrick Lewis should have been told that when he stepped on the field at a Houston Astros game and botched the first pitch so badly it has been covered by network news stations. He will never live this worm burner down. Like ever.
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Leaks ‘Bad’ Francis Ngannou UFC Deal

Francis Ngannou is one of the most popular UFC fighters currently. However, Ngannaou’s reps allegedly backed out of a deal that the company had for his next title fight. The revelation was made by UFC boss Dana White to Oscar Willis on The Mac Life podcast. “We had a deal,...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reportedly Agrees To UFC Return Fight

Rafael dos Anjos has tweeted that Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to a potential UFC return fight, “I just heard back from the UFC that Islam [Makhachev] accepted to fight me Oct 30 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that.”.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star’s Mom Drops Nate Diaz Bombshell

The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took place on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming. As revealed by reports, it seems the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC megastars, Nate and Nick Diaz, to compete in boxing matches at the event as well. However, while Nate Diaz was definitely interested in competing at the event, it seems the UFC prevented him from doing so. Jake Paul also begged Nate Diaz in a previously leaked phone call.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Signs Two Year Deal With AEW

The wrestling world has certainly become a little more interesting ever since the emergence of AEW as you never know when you might see a familiar face on AEW programming. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been working in AEW as Lance Archer’s manager for some time now, and he recently revealed during an interview with Diamond Dallas Page that he signed a two year deal with All Elite Wrestling.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Gives Drugs To Top UFC Fighter

The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took place on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming. As revealed by reports, it seems the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC megastars, Nate and Nick Diaz, to compete in boxing matches at the event as well. However, while Nate Diaz was definitely interested in competing at the event, it seems the UFC prevented him from doing so. Jake Paul also begged Nate Diaz in a previously leaked phone call.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje: ‘Dana White Is Dad Of UFC Fighter’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also recently accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Justin Gaethje recently took to Twitter and fired back at Michael Chandler’s accusations that he was fight ducking....
New Haven Register

How to Watch the Poirier Vs. McGregor's UFC Fight

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Two of UFC’s biggest stars will duke it out in an anticipated showdown...
Posted by
Sportico

Sporticast: Fenway First, McGregor’s UFC Loss, New 76ers CEO

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Conor McGregor, the highest-paid athlete in the world, suffering yet another loss in the octagon over the weekend. McGregor is UFC’s biggest draw, but he’s lost three of four bouts and suffered an ugly injury on Saturday, leading many to question his future in the sport.
Posted by
AllBengals

Watch: Former NFL Star Greg Hardy Gets Knocked Out at UFC 264

CINCINNATI — Former NFL star Greg Hardy has carved out quite a career in MMA over the past few years. The 32-year-old fought Tai Tuivasa on Saturday night at UFC 264. Hardy got knocked out in the first round. The fight only lasted one minute and seven seconds. Watch the...
UFCnewsbrig.com

UFC 264: “That’s one of the best chokes you’re going to see”

Zhalgas Zhumagulov finally snapped his losing streak as he got the better of Jerome Rivera in the opening fight of UFC 264. The Kazakhstani locked Rivera in a vicious choke that forced ‘The Renegade’ to tap early in the first round. You can watch the video below:. As Rivera waded...
Posted by
FanSided

Watch Dustin Poirier’s UFC 264 walkout (Video)

Dustin Poirier looked totally focused on his walk to the Octagon at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier was all business as he made his walkout for the main event of UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 10. As Poirier made the walk for his 26th fight with the promotion, it was obvious that he was only thinking about one thing, having his hand raised against Conor McGregor.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Permanent Damage’ To Leg Leaks

The former UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy recently opened up on the injury that Conor McGregor suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Notorious One underwent surgery and got a titanium rod implant. The renowned combat sports official claims that, if anything, it’s going to be a deterrent. John...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
Sherdog

How to Watch UFC 264

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 264 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Now that all the posturing has begun to wane, reality can settle in. Dustin Poirier will complete his trilogy with former two-division...

Comments / 0

Community Policy