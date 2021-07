A lot of new cars come equipped with a magic-seeming bird’s eye camera view. Jeep may take that a step or two further with actual drone pairing. It’s already possible using a number of off-the-shelf drones to tag and follow a moving target, be it a bicyclist, a skateboarder or an off-road SUV. But to this point, that “follow-me” functionality has not been baked into a production car or truck. Jeep may be about to change that. The automaker previewed a new drone-pairing function that includes dashboard integration that would allow you to record video of your on- and off-road adventures from a birds-eye view. Stellantis’ presentation depicts a young couple being followed off-road in their Wrangler by a drone at night, and they appear to be able to keep tabs on their surveilling friend using the SUV’s Uconnect infotainment display. A timeline overlaid on the video suggests that this technology could appear by 2025.