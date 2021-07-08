Perry Baseball Searching For First Win Over Next 2 Nights
The Perry baseball team will look to close out the regular season on a positive note with their final two games this week. The Bluejays are 0-22 and will travel to Stuart Thursday night for a 7:00 varsity game with West Central Valley before hosting Nevada Friday night during the annual Senior night celebration. Tonight’s game was originally scheduled to be played in Perry but was moved to Stuart late last week due to Perry hosting a regional softball game.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
