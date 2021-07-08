Perry and Carroll Ready for Regional Softball Clash

Perry will face a familiar opponent Thursday night as Class 4A regionals open up across the state. The Jayettes will host Carroll in a 7:00 Regional at the PAC. The Jayettes and Tigers split during the regular season with each team winning on their home diamond. Perry is hoping that trend continues tonight. The Jayettes defeated Carroll 5-4 at the PAC back on June 6th while Carroll won the June 30th matchup 4-0 in western Iowa. The Tigers closed out the regular season 12-21 while Perry finished 8-24. Both teams went 1-17 in Raccoon River conference play. The winner of tonight’s game will travel to ADM Saturday night. Shawn Kenney will have the play by play tonight on KDLS.