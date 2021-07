On July 20, billionaire and Blue Origin Founder Jeff Bezos finally fulfilled his dreams, riding to space onboard his company’s New Shepard rocket. Accompanying Bezos were his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old and former member of NASA’s “Mercury 13” program Wally Funk and, importantly, Blue Origin’s first paying customer, 18-year-old Oliver Daeman. But the point of Blue Origin, Bezos says, is to open space up for the masses — or at least, those who can afford a ticket (the seat that eventually went to Daeman was worth $28 million).