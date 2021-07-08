New Zealand mother of three names her children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera
A crossbow wielding New Zealand mother of three has named her children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera. This metal mom remains unidentified but the validity of the story has been confirmed by New Zealand journalist and documentary filmmaker David Farrier. Farrier, who broke the story on his twitter, says he has seen the birth certificates and has confirmed with the New Zealand Registrar-General Jeff Montgomery who stated that there are no restrictions on naming children after bands or albums. Metallica’s middle name is And Justice for All after Metallica’s fourth album. Farrier says of the mother:metalinsider.net
