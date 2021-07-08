Watch Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love, and Rage documentary trailer

"We turned them into sparkling wines long before Dom Pérignon ever set foot in Champagne." Gravitas Ventures has released an official US trailer for a British documentary film called Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, the latest in the ever-growing subgenre of wine documentaries. "Described as a love letter to the joys and pleasures of Champagne, this sparkling documentary shares inside perspectives from the A-list Champagne houses and features some very familiar faces." It's also explores England's early "connections to bubbly, from Churchill's love of Pol Roger to the Bond franchise and the Queen's vineyard – this light-hearted documentary returns some much needed celebration to our lives and provides a modern twist on Anglo-French relations." Shot on location in France, England, New York and LA. Featuring appearances by Vitalie Taittinger, Bruno Paillard, Sir Nicholas Soames, and even Stephen Fry. It doesn't look like the most complex or artistic doc, but it does make me want to open a bottle and enjoy some of that bubbly goodness.