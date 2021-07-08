Cancel
Watch Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love, and Rage documentary trailer

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodstock ’99 was supposed to be a celebration of peace, love, and the feeling of unity that permeated that original Woodstock music festival in 1969. Now, 22 years later, “Music Box: Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage” tells the story of the festival, and how its environment, high costs, and audience frustration changed the outcome. The doc debuts Friday, July 23, on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The film is the first in the Music Box series, a collection of documentary films created by Bill Simmons, debuting in fall of this year.

