Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elon, NC

Elon University announces speakers for 2021-22 academic year

By Kyra O'Connor
elonnewsnetwork.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University will host numerous speakers throughout the 2021-22 academic year, including Olympic Gold Medalist Carli Lloyd, Elon University President Emeritus Leo Lambert and award-winning actor BD Wong. The 2021-2022 speaker series focuses on mentorship, inspiration and equality, according to an Elon University press release. All tickets for the speaker series will be free for students, staff and faculty cost $15 those without an Elon ID. The Elon Common Reading Keynote Address by Jason Reynolds will be virtual and free of cost. The Liberal Arts Forum lecture will also not require tickets.

www.elonnewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance, NC
Education
Elon, NC
Education
City
Alamance, NC
City
Elon, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bd Wong
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Jason Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#University Of Cambridge#University President#Olympic Gold#The U S#Elon University Poll#Center For The Arts#Citizen University#White House#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Colleges
News Break
NFL
News Break
Disney
News Break
Education
News Break
Netflix
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy