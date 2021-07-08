Elon University announces speakers for 2021-22 academic year

The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University will host numerous speakers throughout the 2021-22 academic year, including Olympic Gold Medalist Carli Lloyd, Elon University President Emeritus Leo Lambert and award-winning actor BD Wong. The 2021-2022 speaker series focuses on mentorship, inspiration and equality, according to an Elon University press release. All tickets for the speaker series will be free for students, staff and faculty cost $15 those without an Elon ID. The Elon Common Reading Keynote Address by Jason Reynolds will be virtual and free of cost. The Liberal Arts Forum lecture will also not require tickets.